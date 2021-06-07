Aja Naomi King Celebrated the Birth of Her Son With Stunning Pictures of Her Post-Baby Body

In honor of her and her body "doing the damn thing," Aja Naomi King is taking to Instagram to celebrate the major milestone she and her body just endured: "the unimaginable beauty of childbirth." After days of labor, the How to Get Away with Murder star announced the birth of her son by recognizing her post-baby body with a carousel of unedited photos of herself outdoors, in a peachy-nude colored two-piece on June 6th.

"No, this is not a pregnancy Before picture," King began her caption. "This is the After. After days of labor. After experiencing what felt like my insides being ripped apart, no lie. After experiencing the unimaginable beauty of childbirth, this is what is left behind. This Gorgeous Body!"

"So in celebration of myself and my body for 'Doing the Damn Thing', I wanted to share this photo. No make up, no editing, no filters (and you know I love a filter!)...Just Me...a woman in awe of her Body and her Baby!"

While several celebrities (like Maren Morris, for example) have been outspoken about the demands put on women to return to their pre-baby physique, King's birth announcement is a refreshing departure—additionally to welcoming her son, she's welcoming her new gorgeous body.

Her partner, Dan King, also shared the exciting news on Instagram, writing "Whoop there he is." In the photo, the first-time papa is looking down at his newborn son nestled against his chest.

Back in March, King announced that after two miscarriages, they were expecting their "beautiful little rainbow baby."

"I really can't begin to express the fullness of our immense joy to be welcoming a baby into our family. With that I also want to express that this beautiful journey has not been devoid of heartbreak. This is my beautiful little rainbow baby," she said on March 11th via Instagram.

"I've been so deeply moved by the women who have openly shared their miscarriages. It brought me solace in a time that was incredibly painful to know I wasn't alone. To understand that this experience is common, horrible but still common. I suffered two miscarriages and even now trying to capture what it felt like in words is simply absurd to me because I will never have language enough for it."