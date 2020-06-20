Celeb Moms

To quote "Mean Girls," celeb moms are not like other moms; they'Äôre cool moms! From Kate Middleton to Blake Lively and J.Lo, take a peek into the world of celebrity mommies and find out what latest parenting trends are making waves in Hollywood. Plus get the scoop on popular celebrity baby names, and see cute Instagram photos of celebrity kids.

Most Recent

Grimes' Son Apparently Calls Her by Her First Name, and You Know What? That Tracks
She says she can't identify with the word "mother."
Model Elsa Hosk Clapped Back at a Mom Shamer Who Came After Her on Instagram
When are we going to stop trolling moms and their kids on the internet?
Gabrielle Union Shared an Incredibly Raw Look at Her Surrogacy Journey
"It's a pain that has dimmed but remains present in my fears that I was not, and never will be, enough."
Jennifer Love Hewitt Just Welcomed Her Third Baby!
And the name she chose fits perfectly with his two siblings.
Surprise! Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender Welcomed Their First Child
The couple had the baby earlier this year.
Jennifer Lawrence and Husband Cooke Maroney Are Expecting Their First Child
Congrats to these two!
More Celeb Moms

Kylie Jenner Confirmed Her Pregnancy With the *Most* Precious Instagram Video
If you saw us crying...no you didn't.
Mindy Kaling Shared the First Photo of Her Son in Honor of His First Birthday
She also shared her sweet nickname for him.
Cardi B Gave Birth to Her New Baby Boy—See His First Photos
Angelina Jolie Shared a Rare Picture of Her Kids to Instagram and They're So Grown Up
'Boy Meets World' Star Danielle Fishel Just Welcomed Her Second Baby
This Video of Courteney Cox Dropping Her Daughter Off for Senior Year Is Such a Mood

Shakira Shared Rare Pictures of Her Sons, and We Can't Believe How They've Grown

She also shared a really fun video dancing with her boys.

All Celeb Moms

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Gave Their Baby Boy *the* Coolest Name
Grimes Shared a Rare Peek at Her Son in a TikTok Video From Vacation
Surprise! 'Outlander' Star Caitriona Balfe Revealed That She Had Her First Baby
'Grey's Anatomy' Star Kelly McCreary Wore a Cheeky Necklace to Announce Her Pregnancy
Michelle Branch Announced She's Pregnant Again After a Miscarriage
Gabrielle Union Shared the Sweetest Video Teaching Kaavia About Self-Love
The New Ivy Park Promos Give a Rare Look at Beyoncé's Twins, Rumi and Sir
Watch Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's Daughter Hilariously Interrupt Their Live TV Interview
Kim Kardashian Called Out the "Nasty" Media Criticism She Got While Pregnant With North
Christina Ricci Is Pregnant With Her Second Baby and Said Life Just "Keeps Getting Better"
See the Sweet Moment Allyson Felix Was Reunited With Her Daughter After the Olympics
Halsey Proudly Showed Off Their Stretch Marks From Baby Ender on Instagram
Mandy Moore Celebrated "Beautiful, Messy" Breastfeeding With Gorgeous Pictures of Baby Gus
Halsey Shared a Beautiful Picture Breastfeeding Their New Baby, Ender
Charlize Theron Shared a Rare Instagram of Her Kids, and They're Having *So* Much Fun
Lea Michele Calls Her C-Section Scar the "Greatest Reminder" in Bikini Snap
Emmy Rossum Just Shared the First Photo of Her Baby Daughter for a Powerful Reason
Busy Philipps' Child Birdie Landed a Non-Binary Acting Role, and Busy Is *Thrilled*
Monroe Cannon Is Mom Mariah Carey's Mini Me in Her Modeling Debut
Mandy Moore Shared Photos Breast Pumping While Literally Climbing a Mountain, as One Does
Ilana Glazer Announced Her Baby's Birth With a Super Relatable Breastfeeding Picture
Halsey's Baby Has Arrived, and They Chose The Most Beautiful Name
Jennifer Lopez Posted a Selfie With Her Daughter, and They're Basically The Same Person
Emily Ratajkowski Claps Back At Mom Shamers Flooding Her Instagram
Blake Lively Shares How She Was Recently "Stalked" and "Frightened" By Paparazzi
