Well, Travis Barker Just Inked Kourtney Kardashian's Name on His Skin Forever

The relationship between Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian seems to be taking a turn for the serious. Kardashian snapped a picture of Barker's heavily tattooed body and posted it to Instagram today—and what's that we see? Well, it sure looks like "Kourtney" written in a very pretty script font. Yes, Barker has tattooed his girlfriend's name on his skin, right on top of an older tattoo.

Now, while some of us take tattoos very seriously, because they are (usually) forever, for someone like Barker who is absolutely covered in them, it may not be quite as serious. However, it's still a bold statement to tattoo someone's name on yourself, and Kardashian seemed happy to show it off to all her Instagram followers. She posted the picture with no caption, but we can tell she's a fan.

The Blink-182 drummer and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star initially sparked dating rumors months ago before confirming their relationship in February on Instagram. It seems these two have been dancing around each other for years, though, and plenty of their friends (and various sources) seem totally unsurprised that these two are finally together.