Sophie Turner Is All of Us Thirsting Over Joe Jonas and His Abs

Is that Joe Jonas or is that Chris Evans preparing to step into the role of Captain America? Jonas posted a mirror selfie with his abs on full display over the weekend, and wife Sophie Turner is basically all of us lusting over that ripped dad bod.

Turner reposted Jonas' picture and added, "Dad D" and "1800-Dial-A-Daddy" to the pic, which, yes—we were all thinking it.

Listen, Joe. We don't know if you got the memo, but dad bods aren't usually jacked to the high heavens. We're certainly not complaining. It's just that, we weren't expecting this bod to be under that flight suit, you know? At least he's repping the standard dad sneakers.

sophie turner instagram Image zoom Credit: @sophiet, Instagram

We're even more perplexed by this mirror selfie having just seen the meal that Jonas decided to eat from his Spotify plaque, which he and his DNCE bandmates received for their song "Cake by the Ocean" being streamed over one billion times.

You know what? We simply have to stan a man who treats himself. Bring on the Big Mac.

Jonas and Turner welcomed their first child, a daughter named Willa, in July of 2020, and it appears that Jonas is greatly enjoying fatherhood. Though he and Turner have chosen to keep Willa offline, Jonas did share an adorable picture of mom and daughter for Valentine's Day.

"Happy Valentine's Day to my 2 Valentines ❤️ throwback," he captioned the February 14th post.