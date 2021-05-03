Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Shared Sweet Never-Before-Seen Photos of Their Wedding

We're suckers for the love Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner share. The couple is notorious for their public displays of affection for each other, and their second wedding anniversary is no exception. The Game of Thrones actress took to Instagram on May 1st to share a collage of photos from the night they said, "I do."

The couple married in Vegas in 2019 and per Turner's throwbacks, it was the best night in her eyes.

"Happy 2 year Vegas Wedding anniversary to this big ol hunk of man meat," Turner wrote.

For Jonas's throwback to honor his anniversary, it was clear that things got a little, uhh, wet. "Married as F@$k for 2 years!" Jonas wrote alongside his own collage of memories. "Love you, bub @sophiet."

While the couple partied it up in Las Vegas, they married again in France for a more formal wedding, however, there almost wasn't a wedding at all. Las Vegas is typically associated with the phrase "shot-gun wedding" but not "shot-gun breakup."

In a May 2019 interview with The Sunday Times—right after her Las Vegas wedding—Turner admitted that the wedding day almost didn't happen because she and Jonas broke up the day before the wedding.

"It was the worst day of our lives," she explained. "For a second we both had cold feet, then 24 hours later we were both, like, 'Never mind.'"

Since their wedding, the couple has had a busy two years. In July 2020, they welcomed their first child, Willa. Jonas also takes the time to regularly sing his wife's praises so the world can hear them.

After Turner posted a series of photos to Instagram last month, the Jonas used Lady Gaga's words to help him express how he feels about his wife: "Talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular," Jonas wrote, citing a quote that Gaga gave in 2015 with The Hollywood Reporter.