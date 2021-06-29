Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Celebrate Their Anniversary With Unseen Wedding Pictures

It's been exactly two years since Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas had their lavish wedding in the South of France. The couple wed in an 18th-century French chateau on June 29th, 2019, and now we're getting even more pictures of the big day.

Both Turner and Jonas, who are parents to baby Willow, took to Instagram to share a collection of black-and-white photos from their wedding (which was actually their second wedding after their Las Vegas wedding in May that year). Turner shared a fun photo of herself and Jonas after their nuptials, writing, "2 years as your wife holy moly I love you bub."

Our eyes...they're leaking.

She didn't stop there, though. She then shared a series of photos, clearly caught up in her feels over the memories, writing, "I mean… fuck it, it's been 2 years." These pictures show her wedding party, the grounds of the chateau, their gorgeous cake, and a few sweet photos of the happy couple.

Not one to be left out, Jonas shared a singular photo of his own of the two of them on the dance floor. The two of them look like they couldn't possibly be happier, which makes sense with Jonas' caption: "The best two years of my life."

These new photos put Turner's stunning Louis Vuitton gown on vivid display, but nothing in these photos is quite as beautiful as the smiles that both she and Jonas are wearing. It's truly beautiful to see.