Is there anything more romantic than an engagement in Italy?

Sophia Bush Said She Got the Surprise of Her Life When Grant Hughes Proposed

Sophia Bush is getting her happily ever after, and it all started with the sweetest proposal ever. On August 10th, the Love, Victor star took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her fans: Bush is engaged to Grant Hughes, and it sounds like she definitely didn't see the romantic moment coming.

Sharing a photo of Hughes down on one knee in a boat in Lake Como, Italy, Bush called her new fiance's proposal "the most incredible, moving surprise of my life."

"So it turns out that being your favorite person's favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth," she wrote in her caption.

Later, Bush took to Twitter to thank her fans for their positive reaction to her engagement, sharing a sweet selfie of her and Hughes both grinning from ear to ear.

"The love from you all [is] overwhelming and beautiful and so appreciated! We cherish you!" she wrote.

For his part, Hughes took to his own Instagram account to share another photo from the day they got engaged, thanking the photographer and the boat company who helped him create the moment as well as sharing his love for Bush, who he called "the most perfect woman."

"She is my forever Favorite. This is my favorite. And our life is that we're building because she said 'Yes' is already my favorite. I am SO EXCITED to do life with you, my love," he wrote.

Hughes, a health exec and activist, and Bush have been keeping their relationship relatively low-key, but it seems they've been dating since last year. In an earlier Instagram post, Hughes revealed that his first date with Bush had also been their first COVID test—how's that for a 2020 relationship?