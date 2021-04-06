Shailene Woodley Is a Proud Fiancee Bragging About Aaron Rodgers Hosting ‘Jeopardy’

We don't know who is more excited for Aaron Rodgers' guest hosting stint on Jeopardy!—us or fiancee Shailene Woodley. Woodley filmed a DIY promo for the Green Bay Packers quarterback from the passenger seat of his car, and we're so ready to see Rodgers (a former Jeopardy! champion) take on the legendary task of filling the late Alex Trebek's shoes.

"This guy right here is super sexy, super attractive...just shaved his neck this morning. Has a little man bun growing," Woodley begins in the video she posted to her Instagram Stories on Monday, April 5th. "This guy is hosting Jeopardy! tonight!"

She continues, "So you can watch it, and you should watch it...And what's gonna happen?" She then pans the camera over to Rodgers, who is driving.

"There's some laughs, maybe some tears, excitement, mystery, you never know," he said. "It's like The Princess Bride—fencing, fighting, torture, revenge, miracles, true love!"

The fact alone that Rodgers made a Princess Bride reference is enough for us to confidently say that he is the best Jeopardy! guest host of all time.

Rodgers took home $50,000 for charity when he competed in the 2015 Celebrity Jeopardy! showdown. He said in a promo clip for hosting segment that he's bringing the same focus he brings to the football field to the Jeopardy! set.

Woodley also shared a post from The Ringer—a Rodgers quote in which he said he would love to take on permanently hosting Jeopardy! in the future. "I don't think I'd need to give up football to do it," he said. "They film 46 days a year. I worked 187 this year in Green Bay. That gives me...178 days to do Jeopardy!."

"It would be a dream job for sure, and I'm not shy at all about saying I want the job," he said. Woodley captioned the shared post, "He's also phenomenal at math."