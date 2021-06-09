Shailene Woodley Opened Up About Why Her Romance With Aaron Rodgers Moved So Fast

When Aaron Rodgers announced he was engaged at the 2021 NFL Honors awards in February, I think I can speak for everyone in the room when I say my jaw dropped to the floor. Rumors of him and Shailene Woodley having a possible romantic spark were swirling in the air, but none of us knew there were wedding bells in the air, too! As time (and fabulous dates with other celebrity couples) has gone on, their coupling just continues to make more and more sense. Plus, the two of them together are absolutely adorable.

Woodley, however, knows there's some skeptics out there and in her July/August cover story for Shape magazine, she's laying it all out, believing she "would have met Aaron in any context, any space in time, because I feel we were meant to be together."

Being two individuals who live very on-the-go lifestyles, The Last Letter From Your Lover actress recalled the two learning a lot about each other upfront in the relationship. "Starting a relationship where you immediately move in with someone - because it's a pandemic and you can't just get on a plane and go back and forth on weekends - taught us a lot about each other very quickly," she said.

"We jumped in headfirst and got some of the sticky bits out of the way early," she continued.

Woodley, who at the start of the pandemic didn't see anyone but her dog for three months, ended 2020 and kick-started the new year with Rodgers, living together in one space in Montreal. She was gearing up for her next project and he was getting ready to guest host Jeopardy.

Since Rodgers confirmed the two were not just together, but engaged, the couple have been spotted gallivanting all over, from Walt Disney World to the Kentucky Derby, and even on vacation in Hawaii with Woodley's Divergent co-star Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry.