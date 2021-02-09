Sam Asghari Broke His Silence Following New Britney Spears Documentary

Following the release of the new documentary The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears, Britney Spears' partner, actor and personal trainer Sam Asghari, released two statements amidst the surge of the #FreeBritney movement. The documentary reveals how Spears' constant battle with tabloids and paparazzi caused a mental breakdown in the late-2000s, which ultimately led to her forfeiting the rights to her estate and assets in a conservatorship agreement that is still in place today.

"I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," Asghari told People in a February 8th statement.

He continued, "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

Asghari didn't stop there, though. Today he shared a second, more candid statement on his Instagram Stories, blatantly calling out Spears' dad. "Now it's important to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles in our way," he wrote.

Spears and Asghari began dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of Spears' music video for "Slumber Party."

As is evident in the comments section of Asghari's Instagram pictures with Spears, some accuse him of playing a part in the conservatorship arrangement that blocks her from making any financial decisions on her own. However there is no evidence showing that Asghari has any involvement in the goings-on in Spears' estate, which is currently co-run by her father Jamie and another conservator whom Jamie hired.

Spears and Asghari mainly keep their relationship offline, posting selfies with each other every now and again.