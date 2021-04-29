Prince William and Kate Middleton Mark 10 Years of Marriage With Cute Loved-Up Photos

It's hard to imagine a time when Prince William and Kate Middleton weren't joined at the hip or their names weren't spoken together in the same breath. Today the royal couple is celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary, yet it feels like just yesterday we were watching their globally televised royal wedding in London and later hearing the news of Prince George's birth (and Charlotte's and Louis', of course).

To mark their decade of marriage, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posed for portraits in the courtyards and lush gardens surrounding their home at Kensington Palace. The pair matched a color-themed ensemble: Prince William in a soft blue sweater with a matching button-down shirt underneath and Kate in a long-sleeve floral wrap dress, also in dark and baby blue hues.

Kate's 12-carat sapphire engagement ring captures a large piece of the frame in both portraits, which were taken by British photograph Chris Floyd. Royal enthusiasts may recall the significance behind Kate's ring, as its original owner was another woman in Prince William's life who held great significance—his mother, Princess Diana.

Prince William proposed to Kate at Mt. Kenya in November 2010, and the two wed less than a year later. She wore a Sarah Burton wedding gown designed for Alexander McQueen, with Victorian-inspired bodice and dainty, floral lace long sleeves and collar.

A lot has taken place in the last 10 years since the Duke and Duchess tied the knot, including three other royal weddings (at least), Kate's sister Pippa married and has two children of her own, and the royal family has nearly doubled in size with grandchildren and cousins!

Prince William and Kate are raising three heirs to the throne themselves, their children Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge, age 7, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge, age 5, and Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge, age 3.