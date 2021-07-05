Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson Made Their First Public Appearance as a Couple

Well, it's finally happened. Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson made their official public debut as a couple, and if you heard us squealing over it...no you didn't. Okay, yes you did, because we really can't get over how cute they are together. The Bridgerton star and the Saturday Night Live funny guy stepped out at Wimbledon on Saturday and snuggled up in the stands, giving us plenty to coo over.

Since sparking dating rumors a few months ago, Dynevor and Davidson have spent most of their time in her home country of England—at least that we know of—fostering their budding romance and filling our hearts with joy. (No but really, we love this for them.) And now they've made a legit appearance as a couple for everyone to see! The pictures are some of the cutest things we've ever seen. Behold.

Their outing was filled with laughs...

Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage, Getty Images

Cutesy moments like this...

Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage, Getty Images

And a few stolen kisses...

Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage, Getty Images

All in all, we cannot stress enough how sweet their PDA-filled afternoon was. Plus, we're just really stoked to see them stepping out officially as a couple after so much speculation over the past couple months. The rumor mill started swirling as early as February, when Dynevor was in New York, but it wasn't until Davidson's first trip to Manchester, England, in March that things heated up.

The two spent time together in England in April and were first photographed by paparazzi toward the end of the month, seemingly confirming what people already suspected. The two have remained completely mum publicly on their relationship, but these pictures say everything we need to know.