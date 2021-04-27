Looks Like the Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson Romance Rumors Were True

Well, they're officially official. Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson of Saturday Night Live are a confirmed pair and were seen out and about in Dynevor's neighborhood in Stoke-on-Trent in the U.K. on April 25th. And yes, they're the cutest couple we've seen in a while.

Paparazzi in the U.K. photographed Dynevor and Davidson at a local supermarket and then again while the two were out on a stroll in a nearby field. Davidson is reportedly only in the U.K. to visit Dynevor while on break from SNL, which will pick up again in early May. This is Davidson's second visit to the Manchester area since March. Dynevor traveled to Davidson's homeland of New York City in February, but rumors of a potential couple were not yet swirling so fiercely.

People confirmed the relationship between the actress and the comedian on April 23rd when a source told the publication that the two are "really into each other" and that Davidson is telling his friends that he's "serious" about Dynevor.

Per People, further confirmation of the coupledom was hand-delivered by Davidson who confessed during a Zoom Q&A session with Marquette University students that he is currently with his "celebrity crush" when asked who his ideal celebrity girlfriend would be.

Davidson has been linked to Kate Beckinsale and Ariana Grande in recent years, famously having been engaged to the latter. And being fresh on the fame scene, Dynevor's prior romantic links haven't been tabloid fodder...until now, that is. Earlier this year, fans were shipping her with Regé-Jean Page, who played her Bridgerton love interest the Duke of Hastings. However, both ultimately disputed any offscreen goings-on.