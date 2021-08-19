Paris Hilton Dropped Some Details About Her Upcoming Wedding, and It's Going to Be Epic

Paris Hilton's upcoming wedding to fiance Carter Reum is going to be a seriously over the top affair—and luckily for us, the event will be televised so we'll have a front row seat to all the glitz and glamour.

"It's gonna be like a three-day affair. We have a lot happening," Hilton told Jimmy Fallon during an August 17th appearance on The Tonight Show.

Hilton also shared that she won't just be saying "yes to the dress"—she'll be saying yes to around 10 dresses. "I love outfit changes," she said. Hilton added that Reum won't be joining her in the wardrobe changes, joking that her fiance is "not as high maintenance" as she is. (We see *nothing* wrong with multiple outfit changes, though, for the record!)

Although we wish we could attend this lavish wedding in person, we've got the next best thing: a docuseries titled Paris in Love will give us an inside look at the preparation for Hilton's wedding and the big day itself.

Hilton explained that she chose to make Paris in Love because it gives her the opportunity to share her happy ending with her fans.

"I just feel like for my documentary, This Is Paris, it ended in a way in which, you know, it was amazing but I just feel like I wanted my fans to see that I found my Prince Charming and my happy fairytale ending," she told Fallon.

Hilton has hired a DJ and a band for the festivities and is planning a ceremony that's "magical and fun." Though she fancies herself a DJ as well, she's taking the night off to bask in wedded bliss rather than work all night.