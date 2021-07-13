Megan Fox Revealed Why She and Machine Gun Kelly Coordinate Their Outfits

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are the couple we just can't stop talking about. They're cool, they're beautiful, and the outfits? They're always on point. And according to Fox, who stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, July 12th, she and Kelly (real name Colson Baker) make a real effort to coordinate—well, at least she does.

Guest host Arsenio Hall asked if the couple matches on purpose. "We do, yeah," Fox said. "That's something I started with him just because he's such a flamboyant dresser that I can't really pull off the sweatpants and the yoga gear anymore. I have to elevate myself to his levels."

"He's always covered in like, grommets, zippers, sequins, everything's pink, everything's glowing—he's, like, always coming off of a stage show," she continued. "So, I have to kind of match what he's doing. So, we do coordinate often."

Hall had to draw attention to Kelly's mismatched shoes, which Fox explained, are two different pairs of Dr. Martens—"he wears like a black one and a white one."

Even though Fox thinks she's can't do the sweatpants and yoga gear anymore, something tells us that she (and Kelly) would still look pretty great dressed down, too.