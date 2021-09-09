Lily Allen and David Harbour Just Celebrated Their First Anniversary, and We Want What They Have

Singer Lily Allen and Stranger Things star David Harbour celebrated their first wedding anniversary on September 7th. To celebrate, Allen and Harbour took themselves out to dinner and Allen captured a very happy Harbour doing a finger dance over their "Happy Anniversary" dessert.

Allen also shared a few never-before-seen shots from their Las Vegas wedding last year, including a pair of adorable pics of her daughters Marnie and Ethel, whom she shares with her ex-husband Sam Cooper, in their floral tulle dresses.

After getting engaged in May, Allen and Harbour tied the knot in 2020 fashion—it was short, sweet, masked, and an Elvis impersonator was involved. The new family then ate outside at In-N-Out after the Graceland Wedding Chapel ceremony.

In July, Harbor told People of his marriage to Allen, "I'm so grateful that I'm not alone anymore, and that I have someone that I can tell everything to and who can tell me everything. We can share this experience of walking through life together. I'm always so overcome with gratitude for that, because I've been alone for most of my life."