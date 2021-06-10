Lena Dunham Just Made Things Instagram Official With Her New Boyfriend
Her birthday post for him is so sweet.
Three years after Lena Dunham ended her long term relationship with Jack Antonoff, the former Girls actress is dating again-and now, fans finally get a look at who her new BF is for the very first time.
This week, Dunham made her relationship Instagram official when she shared a birthday tribute to her BF, musician Luis Felber.
Along with several photos of the two of them together, Dunham penned a sweet message about her "green polar fleece snood" wearing love.
"When I was 3 weeks old in downtown Manhattan, I had no idea a baby was being born in England (Winchester, no less!) who would rocket into my life - wearing a lime green polar fleece snood- and challenge so many of my beliefs about myself and the world with magical abandon," she wrote. "Everyone who comes into contact with you - creatively, emotionally, accidentally- is lucky. But I am the luckiest, because that snood is now in our shared chest of drawers."
Felber is a Peruvian-British musician who calls himself Attawalpa, according to his Instagram account. Dunham hinted at her relationship just before posting this birthday message in a tweet she shared on June 7.
"When I feel sick, my boyfriend makes delicious pasta & rewatches as much BoJack as I want, walks the dog & makes up songs about her face," Dunham wrote. "In January, all I Tweeted about was how men are basically refried beans in human form. What I'm saying is, don't quit before the miracle, kids."
It sounds like Dunham and Felber are truly living happily ever after-especially if pasta is involved.