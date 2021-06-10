Lena Dunham Just Made Things Instagram Official With Her New Boyfriend

Three years after Lena Dunham ended her long term relationship with Jack Antonoff, the former Girls actress is dating again-and now, fans finally get a look at who her new BF is for the very first time.

"When I was 3 weeks old in downtown Manhattan, I had no idea a baby was being born in England (Winchester, no less!) who would rocket into my life - wearing a lime green polar fleece snood- and challenge so many of my beliefs about myself and the world with magical abandon," she wrote. "Everyone who comes into contact with you - creatively, emotionally, accidentally- is lucky. But I am the luckiest, because that snood is now in our shared chest of drawers."