Kristen Bell Got Refreshingly Real About How Hard Marriage Can Be

Kristen Bell is once again showing us that honesty is the best policy. When a person on Instagram asked "What's the point?" of Bell's relationship with Dax Shepard if they seemingly fight all the time, Bell clapped back and said that she finds it important to remind people that the "perfect match" idea is myth. Loving someone else is actually really hard work.

The back-and-forth was spurred when PopCulture posted a preview of an interview with Shepard on their Instagram account. They had caught up with the actor after he filmed an episode of Top Gear America, in which he received a custom van with a '70s-inspired mural of himself (jacked and in a loin cloth) with a painted version of Bell at his feet.

Shepard told PopCulture, "[Bell] wasn't thrilled with the level of 'female empowerment' that was depicted in that mural. Understandably."

"Every piece of news I see about them talks about how they just can't fucking stand each other, constantly fight, now this dude is apparently objectifying her as well," one person commented under the post. "Just what's the point? Straight people are so tragic."

Bell saw the comment and decided to say something rather than let it slide and/or snowball.

"We adore each other, we just try to always be honest about how marriage, or companionship in any form, is hard sometimes," she wrote back. "You can't always be in control, or right, and [it's] important to us that we lead with the honesty of your 'perfect match' being a myth. You gotta work hard to love yourself, and love other humans. Xo."

The headlines about Bell and Shepard "constantly fighting" aren't previews of stories about a dramatic unhealthy relationship. Rather, they are often about how the couple comes out the other side of fights or phases healthier than before. They talk about going to therapy, learning how to cope with what the other person needs in the relationship, and how they've learned to be better people for themselves and each other throughout the years they've been together.