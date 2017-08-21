Kristen Bell admitted that Dax Shepard broke up with her once

One of our favorite Hollywood couples had a pretty big bump in the road during their early courtship — and we have to say, we’re a little surprised. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard broke things off very early on, and we’re just kind of glad that they decided to try again. Because honestly, we don’t know what we’d do without their funny videos and refreshing viewpoints about healthy relationships.

It seems to have taken Shepard some time to realize that Bell was his perfect match. In an interview with PopSugar, Bell admitted that Shepard was dating around before getting serious with her.

"We were dating for about three months, and I already knew that I was in love with him," she said.

But Shepard was a little hesitant to settle down, since he was dating other people. Since Bell is filled with positivity, she managed to turn the rejection into a positive thing.

" I felt incredibly respected that he had the balls to tell me we weren't in the same place," she said.

Eventually, Shepard came to his senses. According to the story, he called up Bell about four days later and admitted that he was dating someone else, but she was “just not as interesting” as Bell. Thus, he was ready to settle down and give love a shot once more.

While the two got hitched in 2013 and have two gorgeous kids together, Bell said that she still likes to tease Shepard about their rocky beginnings.

"I still always remind him of when he broke up with me," she admitted.