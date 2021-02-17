Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are *Officially* Official

In news we already saw coming, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are officially together, like together-together. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star confirmed the dating rumors with an Instagram post on Tuesday, February 16th, marking the couple as Instagram official.

Her photo—which Barker wasn't tagged in—depicting Barker's inked hand interlaced with Kardashian's featuring her Valentine's Day themed-nails tells us everything we need to know. She skipped the caption, but as they say, a photo is worth a thousand words.

For a while now, people have been speculating the two are an item; but seeing as they've been close friends, family friends even, for several years, fans have been holding back on fully shipping them as a couple. Well, it's full steam ahead!

This isn't the first time the duo have hinted at a possible relationship.

The Blink-182 drummer has been flirting up a storm lately with Kardashian on social media, including commenting subtly sweet emojis on her Instagram photos. Then over Valentine's Day weekend, both Kardashian and Barker shared similar scenery and exchanged personalized gifts on their Instagram stories, according to People.

Barker storied Kardashian sporting a beautiful diamond bracelet while the mom of three shared a customized rendition of the classic Valentine's Day poem "Roses are red." It read: "Roses are red, violets are blue, garlic bread, Blink-182."