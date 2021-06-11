Kim Kardashian Opened Up About What Went Wrong With Her Marriage to Kanye West

After a whopping 20 seasons, Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired its series finale last night, June 10th, and Kim Kardashian got candid with both her family and audiences about why her marriage to Kanye West didn't work out.

"My husband moves from state to state. I'm just on this ride with him and I was okay with that," Kardashian said during the series finale, per E!. "And then after turning 40 this year, I realized like no, I don't want a husband that lives in a completely different state."

She said that she sadly came to the realization that she and West got along best when he was in Wyoming, which rightly didn't sit well with her. "I want someone that we have the same shows in common. I want someone that wants to work out with me," she said, adding that she wants someone with who she can share the little things.

"I have all the big things," Kardashian continued. "I have the extravagant, everything you could possibly imagine...I'm grateful for those experiences but I think I'm ready for the small experiences that will mean a lot."

And Kardashian expressed to mom Kris Jenner that she's ready to find that person to connect with on a deeper level. "I just feel like I've worked so hard in life to achieve everything that I've wanted to and I've lived up to my expectations and achieved 10 times more than what I thought was humanly possible, but I don't have a life to share that with," she said. "Am I just going to sit here and think, 'OK my kids fulfill me and I'm good?'"

"I never thought I was lonely," Kardashian said. "I just thought that was totally fine, I can just have my kids." She told her mother that currently, she feels "numb."

"I'm tired of that. But I do know that I will be happy," she continued. "I didn't come this far just to come this far and not be happy. Remember that."