Well, It Looks Like Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Broke Up Again

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have had a lot of ups and downs over the past few years, so it's no surprise that it looks like this couple has called it quits once again. As TMZ is reporting, Kardashian and Thompson broke up a few weeks ago-but will it actually be for good this time?

Sources close to the couple say Kardashian and Thompson ended things after his latest cheating scandal.

Though Thompson has been involved in a number of cheating scandals over the past few years, his latest involved a woman named Sydney Chase, who claimed to have hooked up with the NBA player earlier this year, when she was unaware that he was still with Kardashian. And apparently, those cheating rumors played a part in these two going their separate ways (again).

Insiders told the site that though Thompson still says that Chase's accusations aren't true, the breakup did happen after they went public, which is suspicious (to say the least). But despite their split, Kardashian and Thompson are reportedly remaining on the best terms possible to co-parent their 3-year-old daughter, True.

Kardashian and Thompson have been on and off for five years now, after sparking romance rumors in August 2016, according to Us Weekly. It was just one month later that they made their first public appearance together, but it's been up and down since then. Kardashian confirmed her pregnancy in December 2017 before welcoming True in April 2018. But around the same time, Thompson was spotted kissing another woman, and the cheating rumors have come and gone ever since then, with the couple breaking up and rekindling multiple times. It's hard to say if this most recent cheating scandal will be the end to their romantic relationship.