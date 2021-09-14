Congrats! Kate Hudson Is Engaged to Danny Fujikawa

After five years of dating (and one very adorable daughter together), Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa are finally going to tie the knot. On September 13th, Hudson announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend on Instagram, showing off her new ring—and a giant grin—in the process.

Less than 24 hours later, Hudson celebrated by attending the Met Gala in a dreamy pink Michael Kors two-piece gown and matching cape—what better way to mark such an exciting milestone?

Fujikawa and Hudson have been together since 2016. In October 2018, they welcomed a daughter, Rani Rose, who is a frequent fixture on Hudson's Instagram feed. It's always seemed as though they've been totally committed to each other without making things official, but it's even more exciting knowing we'll get to see them walk down the aisle.