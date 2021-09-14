Congrats! Kate Hudson Is Engaged to Danny Fujikawa
It's about time!
After five years of dating (and one very adorable daughter together), Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa are finally going to tie the knot. On September 13th, Hudson announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend on Instagram, showing off her new ring—and a giant grin—in the process.
In the photo, Hudson and Fujikawa are posing as they lean in for a kiss, with her hand placed strategically on his chest to show that she's wearing some new jewelry on her left hand.
Hudson kept it simple in her caption, simply writing, "Let's go!" with a few very appropriate wedding-themed emojis.
Less than 24 hours later, Hudson celebrated by attending the Met Gala in a dreamy pink Michael Kors two-piece gown and matching cape—what better way to mark such an exciting milestone?
Fujikawa and Hudson have been together since 2016. In October 2018, they welcomed a daughter, Rani Rose, who is a frequent fixture on Hudson's Instagram feed. It's always seemed as though they've been totally committed to each other without making things official, but it's even more exciting knowing we'll get to see them walk down the aisle.
Though Fujikawa, a composer, has never been wed before, this will be Hudson's second marriage. She was married to Chris Robinson from 2000 to 2007.
Congrats to the future newlyweds! Hudson's dress is, undoubtedly, going to be epic.