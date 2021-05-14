Kat Dennings Is Engaged, and Her Ring Is STUNNING

It turns out this broke girl is rich in love! Kat Dennings got engaged yesterday, May 13th, to partner Andrew W.K. The pair just recently went Instagram official with their relationship earlier this month, but clearly they're wasting no time in making their love for each other officially official. Both Dennings and W.K. shared pics from their engagement on their respective Instagram accounts, and uh, the ring is...gorgeous.

"Don't mind if I do," Dennings captioned her engagement announcement. W.K. simply captioned his post with the ring emoji.

Shay Mitchell commented, "OMG," and both Colin Hanks and Brenda Song wrote, "Congrats!!!!" on Dennings' post. Model Tess Holliday added, "Can't wait to be a bridesmaid."

Dennings posted a photo of W.K. to her feed on April 29th, but fans didn't get confirmation that they were an item until the first week of May when both Dennings and W.K. posted sweet photos of themselves together getting a bit lovey-dovey.

It's unclear how long Dennings and W.K. were dating before taking their relationship online, but they've seemingly been linked since at least the beginning of April. On April 6th, Dennings tweeted out a screenshot of her rock star boyfriend pretending to be a weatherman and forecasting "party" for the entire United States.

"Me on my vaccinated walks," Dennings captioned the pic. Yeah, same.

Dennings previously dated musician Josh Groban from 2014 to 2016, and W.K. was married to singer Cherie Lily from 2008 to 2019.