Julia Roberts Shared a Rare Selfie With Husband Danny Moder for Their Anniversary

Julia Roberts and her husband, Danny Moder, are one of those rare Hollywood couples who have stood the test of time. On July 4th, the actress took to Instagram to wish her husband a happy anniversary—they got married 19 years ago.

Roberts shared a super casual selfie with her cinematographer husband on the day of their anniversary, simply captioning it "19 years" with red, white, and blue hearts, plus, "Just getting started!" Ah, how refreshing is it to see a couple so happy still after two decades together?

The two met in 2001 on the set of The Mexican, where he was working behind the scenes and she was in front of the camera. They tied the knot on July 4th, 2002, in Taos, New Mexico, in front of their famous friends and their families. In the years since, they've welcomed three children—twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, as well as Henry—and kept a low profile. In fact, despite Roberts being one of the most famous faces in Hollywood, she told Extra in 2015 that she doesn't think of her relationship as a famous one.