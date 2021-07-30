Jonathan Owens Calls Girlfriend Simone Biles His "Champ" in the Sweetest Message of Support

"Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB."

In a July 29th Instagram, the Houston Texans football player showed solidarity with his girlfriend of over a year. "Imma ride with you through whatever baby. Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB," he wrote, adding, "You always gone be my champ baby and don't you ever forget that."

The caption came with a slideshow of very cute photos of the couple that met on the celeb dating app Raya. The best being one of Biles rocking Owens' football jersey. The support is obviously mutual. "i love you so much and i can't wait till you come home and i get to see that beautiful smile again," he continued. "You know I'm always here for you baby."

Earlier this week, Biles withdrew from the women's gymnastics team final where the U.S. Women's Gymnastics team went on to win silver. Soon after, she also opted out of the individual all-around competition where her teammate Suni Lee went on to win gold, making history as the first Hmong American to take home the top honor. Lee also became the fifth straight Team USA gymnast to take home the top prize.

After making the tough decision not to compete, Biles tweeted that the support she's gotten from fans showed her she's "more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before."