JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew Had the *Cutest* Red Carpet Couple Debut

Not that we *needed* this red carpet debut, but JoJo Siwa and her girlfriend, Kylie Prew, made their whole relationship super officially official by stepping out on a carpet for the first time since they started dating. On September 3rd, the two made an appearance at a drive-in screening and performance of Siwa's film The J Team in Pasadena, California.

And can we just talk about how cute these two look? They wore matching bright colors and sparkles—as to be expected from Siwa—and looked like the epitome of a young, loved-up couple. We simply cannot get enough!

True to her own style, though, Prew rocked her bright colors and sparkles with ripped black jeans, leaving Siwa to be the brightest at the event in her onesie.

JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew Credit: Leon Bennett, Getty Images

Siwa and Prew started dating a few months ago after Siwa announced she identified as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in January. In February, they took their relationship public on Instagram, and since then, the two have been quite vocal about their love for one another.

Siwa has also been open about what her coming-out experience has been like, sharing that it was actually quite lovely. She said in a social media video back in January, "Personally, I have never, ever, ever been this happy before and it feels really awesome. I've been happy for a little bit now. It's just so, so, so awesome...You guys probably haven't seen me this happy since I was on tour."

But it's never completely smooth sailing. After a homophobic parent thought it was okay to publicly shame Siwa for coming out, the star shut her down in the nicest way possible. The parent commented on one of Siwa's Instagrams, writing, "My daughter will never watch you again," to which Siwa joyfully responded, "Okay!"