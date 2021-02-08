Aww! JoJo Siwa and Her Girlfriend Just Made Things Instagram Official

Ah, young love! Just a few short days after publicly coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, JoJo Siwa made things Instagram official with her girlfriend, Kylie. The singer, dancer, and social media darling shared a collection of photos on her Instagram today to celebrate her one-month anniversary with her girlfriend, whom she'd previously said encouraged her to come out in the first place.

Alongside the photoset, Siwa celebrated her budding relationship with an adorable caption about how much she loves Kylie. She wrote, "After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend… and Since then I've been the happiest I have ever been! She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world."

Siwa rounded out the caption by writing, "And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday!"

Siwa's comments were immediately flooded by well-wishers who want nothing but the best for the teen and her new relationship. There were also more than a few rainbow emojis dropped in along with the screaming praise. Celebrities and Siwa's family got in on the love too—even Paris Hilton dropped a couple heart-eye emojis!