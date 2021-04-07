May We All Have Someone Who Hypes Us Up Like Joe Jonas Does for Sophie Turner

Note to self and everyone else: find the Joe Jonas to your Sophie Turner. Turner treated fans to a series of selfies yesterday, April 6th, and no one was more thrilled than husband Joe Jonas. Not only is he basically Turner's professional hype man, but he used the perfect meme to boot—a dream boy.

"Talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular," Jonas commented on the post, which Turner captioned, "I'll have a piña colada please." (For those trying to place the comment, we'll give you a hint: Lady Gaga.)

Of course, Jonas has a few Turner stans to compete with to earn the spot of top hype man. Vanessa Hudgens dropped into the comments section with "Hotttttt," and celebrity hairstylist Hung Vanngo commented, "That eye makeup though." Turner is beautiful and skilled.

Jonas' hype is very much so reciprocated as we saw last month when Turner reposted a shirtless selfie of Jonas with the caption, "1-800-Dial-A-Daddy" and "Dad D." The couple that shares, reposts, and comments together, stays together.

Jonas and Turner, who married in 2019 and have since welcomed a daughter, have become *the* power couple to put on your inspiration board. Between the hilarious at-home Instagram posts, the #TBT pics from their wedding, and the rare TikTok clip, there's so much for followers to fall in love with.

Basically, what we're saying is, the Jonas-Turner coupledom is talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show-stopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique...etc., etc."