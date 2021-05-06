Jodie Turner-Smith Had the Most Relatable Reaction to Meeting Future Husband Joshua Jackson

As if they weren't already one of our fave couples, she just solidified it.

We've heard people describe love at first sight, but it doesn't often start as a one-night stand. Although they always don't work out, it did for Queen & Slim actress Jodie Turner-Smith, who explained how she met her future husband, actor Joshua Jackson in an interview on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" on Tuesday.

"When I first met my husband, it was kind of—we had a one-night stand," she explained. "We're in a two-, three-year one-night stand now."

Soon after meeting in 2018, the couple got engaged and eventually wed in December 2019. In April 2020, the actress welcomed their daughter—whom they've not revealed the name of—with the Little Fires Everywhere actor. But we're getting ahead of ourselves. Allow Turner-Smith to take us back to the night they met.

"First of all, I saw him before he saw me, and when I saw him, I was like, 'I want that,'" she explained. "And then when he saw me, I just pretended like I didn't see him. He had to yell across the room to me, and I was wearing this T-shirt from a movie called Sorry to Bother You and [actress] Tessa Thompson plays a character called Detroit, and she has this T-shirt that says, 'The Future Is Female Ejaculation.'"

Luckily, being an actor, Jackson caught this reference.

"And so, he shouts across the room, 'Detroit!'" she said. "He comes over and…does this really cute, charming thing that he does and just all night—he just basically followed me around the party."