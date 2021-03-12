Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Have Reportedly Ended Their Engagement

Sources told Page Six today that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have reportedly split up and called off their engagement. Page Six reported that a source close to Rodriguez shared, "He's now in Miami getting ready for baseball season, and she's filming her movie in the Dominican Republic."

Just a week ago, the couple were together in the Dominican Republic, looking anything but unhappy, according to Page Six, and just a few days ago other sources claimed the couple's wedding—which had been rescheduled due to COVID—was back on.

As of right now, these reports are not confirmed by either Lopez or Rodriguez, but Lopez did reveal in her March cover story with Allure that the two of them had gone to therapy at the beginning of the pandemic, perhaps a sign of trouble. "We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy. I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship."

This all also comes shortly after the speculation that Rodriguez stepped out on Lopez with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy earlier this year, according to Us Weekly. Rodriguez denied ever meeting LeCroy and the story eventually died down.