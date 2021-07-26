'Glee' Star Jenna Ushkowitz Got Married in a Dress Fit for a Princess

Jenna Ushkowitz and her adorable fiancé, David Stanley, are officially Mr. and Mrs.! The two tied the knot in an intimate outdoor wedding ceremony at a historical L.A. home over the weekend, according to Brides magazine. The happy couple were together for two years before Stanley popped the question while out on a neighborhood walk with their dogs in August 2020. Ushkowitz told the outlet that every decision was made with COVID-19 in mind, and she's truly grateful they didn't have to end up sacrificing anything on their big day.

"We were elated and so grateful that we didn't have to push our wedding and that we got to have the day of our dreams," she told Brides. "It was such a gift that we were able to share it with our friends and family."

The former Glee actress looked like an absolute princess in her wedding dress, a beautiful strapless gown with intricate details embellished throughout by Netta BenShabu and Kinsley James Couture Bridal. The bride also wore a tulle veil with diamond earrings. The groom was pictured sporting a classic black tux by Hugo Boss.

"We always dreamed of a wedding on the smaller side, but with COVID, we definitely had to scale back more than we anticipated," the actress explained, adding they had to cut down their invite list to 104 people, which included family and friends from both sides. However, it all worked out for the best, and Ushkowitz and Stanley were able to steer clear of any COVID-related obstacles, thankfully.

"Having our closest family and loved ones there (safely) was a priority for us. By setting the expectation from the get-go that we had to limit guests, we were able to focus our planning and ensure that we could stay flexible in case any element of the day needed to change," she said.