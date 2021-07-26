Surprise! Issa Rae Just Got Married in a Fairytale Wedding Dress!

No big deal, but Issa Rae just low-key announced on Instagram that she got married! The Insecure and Spider-Man star married her partner, Louis Diame, in a gorgeous ceremony in the South of France, and the photos are pure perfection.

She shared the news on July 26th, hilariously writing an Instagram caption that almost makes it sound like the news wasn't real. "A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawang dress. B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody's Husband."

Somebody's husband! We see you, Issa...that somebody's husband is *your* husband. And look how happy these two look together!

The wedding planning company also shared the sweet photo of the happy couple, thanking them for allowing them all to be a part of their happy day. Rae is wearing her custom Vera Wang gown that contrasts perfectly with Diame's rich red Dolce and Gabbana tux.

Rae's comment section is already blowing up with people congratulating the couple on their nuptials, as it should be. We don't have a ton of details on the wedding, other than what she shared in photos, so we'll have to wait to see if she offers up any more beautiful details.