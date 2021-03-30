Adam Brody Revealed How He and Leighton Meester *Actually* Met, and It's So Hollywood

Adam Brody appeared on the March 29th episode of Anna Faris's Unqualified podcast to talk acting, surfing, parenting, and meeting his wife of seven years, Leighton Meester. Brody, who found fame after starring in The O.C., recalled meeting Meester in 2007, just as The O.C. was ending and Meester's Gossip Girl stint was starting.

"Josh Schwartz produced both shows and literally the first time we met, that whole cast was eating at Canters [Deli] and I lived at Canters for like my entire 20s," he explained. "And I was leaving, and he introduced all of us."

As young famous people in Hollywood often do, Brody and Meester "bumped into" each other a few times over the next few years before eventually being cast together in The Oranges in 2011. "We did this movie together," Brody told Faris. "I was seeing someone at the time...So we met kind of through mutual work friends off and on. And then we didn't get together [until] about a year after that movie, when I was single."

Despite being "very attracted to her from the jump," and adding, "she's a heavenly creature," and despite having great chemistry with her in The Oranges, Brody said he kind of assumed Meester wasn't a great person for the same reason people who watched Gossip Girl may not have liked the real-life Meester in the early 2000s.

"I had no idea whether she was a good person or not," Brody said. "And, in fact, kind of assumed she probably wasn't for like the first handful of years that I didn't know her, just because, I don't know, Gossip Girl." He continued, "Not that I tagged all actresses with that or anything—I didn't. And I like to date actors. I never believe that stigma."

It took Brody a while to fully see Meester for the person she is. "I was like, 'Oh, she's cool.' But I still didn't know, and that continued even to when we first started dating," he told Faris. "And come to find out she's literally like Joan of Arc. She is the strongest, best person I know. She is my moral compass and North Star, and I just can't say enough good things about her character. It's crazy."