Wait, the Way Halsey and Alev Aydin Fell in Love Is *So* Sweet

Halsey is expecting their first child with screenwriter Alev Aydin truly any day now, though many of us still aren't even over her pregnancy announcement from January. In fact, it was through their "surprise!" Instagram post that many of us found out they're dating Aydin—and now that we know how the two got together, we're ready for this romance flick to happen.

On May 18th, a Halsey fan took to Twitter to ask what the heck happened to the promised Halsey biopic that was teased back in 2018. According to the Twitter user's screencap of an Out article from April 2018, Sony Pictures was working with the singer to produce a film about their life similar to that of 8 Mile starring Eminem.

"This lives in my mind, rent free. Why did this never happen???" the Twitter user asked. And truthfully, we can't get mad at the answer Halsey gave.

"Bc Alev was supposed to be writing it the past 3 years and we slowly fell in love instead," Halsey wrote back. "You know the rest!"

So, what was supposed to be a creative baby shared by Sony, Aydin, and Halsey, turned into an actual baby, and fine. We'll go without the biopic movie because this Halsey's real-life plot just got a lot better.

Halsey and Aydin have managed to keep their relationship private since first being romantically linked in October 2020. Before the two became official, Halsey was rumored to be seeing Yungblood earlier in 2020, and they also briefly dated Evan Peters of American Horror Story fame at the end of 2019 into 2020. But, clearly Halsey and Aydin go back even further to when Ayden jumped on the biopic project. And, as they say, the rest is history.