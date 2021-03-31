Hailey and Justin Bieber Just Got Deliciously Teeny-Tiny Matching Tattoos

Based on Hailey and Justin Bieber's new matching tattoos, it seems like the couple that inks together, stays together—and with these two, it's low-key adorable. The pair just debuted the brand new matching tats they got in honor of Justin's new single, "Peaches," each adding an adorable peach to their expansive collection of ink.

Justin first showed off his peach tat on Instagram, sharing a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the process and the finished product on Sunday, March 28th. In the caption of his post, he credited tattoo guru to the stars (and longtime Bieber tat giver), Dr. Woo, with the new ink, which he got on his neck near a few of his other existing tats.

Of course, fans and followers loved it—except for one person. Justin's mom, Pattie Mallette, took to the comments section to ask, "Don't you have enough yet?" alongside a weary face emoji.

Just days later, Justin shared a black-and-white close-up shot of the new artwork, which Dr. Woo created using his signature slim single needle style. What he didn't reveal was that his wife had gotten a peach tattoo of her very own, but she was kind enough to share a glimpse of her new ink on Instagram Stories.

In a since-expired photo that was captured by a Hailey fan account, the model revealed a super dainty peach of her own, which she placed on her upper forearm. She tagged Dr. Woo in the shot, though she didn't reveal if she and Justin got inked at the same time.