Hailey Bieber Opened Up About Why It Made Sense to Marry at Such a Young Age

Fans might have been surprised when Justin and Hailey Bieber got married back in 2018, after a seemingly whirlwind timeline between their engagement and when they said 'I Do' over the span of just a few months. But Hailey isn't afraid of what others might say about her marriage or the fact that she was 21 when she tied the knot with the pop crooner. In a new interview, she got candid about their relationship, sharing why she knew it was right for them to get married even though she was so young at the time.

Hailey appears on the cover of Elle magazine's April issue, and she didn't hold back on why their marriage made sense. In fact, she shared that it's all because of the separate lives they'd already lived that they knew it was right for them to get married. She shared that Justin was "at a stage of his life where he could make decisions like, 'I'm done with girls, and I'm done with fooling around, and I'm done with partying.'"

And though it might have seemed like a sped-up timeline to fans, the pair had been friends for nearly a decade at the time, dating on and off for a while before their wedding.

"We were friends first for a really long time before there was anything romantic," Hailey shared. "But we always knew that we were aligned on what we wanted in our future. We had talked about wanting to be married young and having a family young and building a life. Even before we knew we wanted to be with each other."

She added, "I mean, I was married when I was 21, two months before I turned 22, which is insanely young. And sounds almost ridiculous when you say it out loud. Although I do think for somebody like me and somebody like Justin, [it's different]. We've seen a lot for our age. We have both lived enough life to know that's what we wanted."

Hailey even got real about the early days of their marriage, calling the first year "very difficult." The public scrutiny on the pair seemed tough for her, with Hailey telling the magazine, "In the beginning of our marriage, I just wanted to hide. I was like, 'I don't want people so in my business. I feel like everybody's up my ass.' I was like, 'Can there be no anonymity? Can I have any of it back?'"

It seems that turning off public comments on her Instagram, as well as working through issues with a therapist and turning to their shared faith helps them persevere. She noted, "I think any relationship can fail, Hollywood or not. Is it harder in the public eye? Absolutely. But I think the two of us are grounded by our faith. I'm not saying it's this easy-peasy thing that doesn't take work. We talk to a therapist. We do what we have to do."