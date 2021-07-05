Congratulations are in order for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton! People confirmed on July 5th that the lovebirds officially got married over the July 4th weekend in Oklahoma. It all started when Page Six shared photos of what appeared to be a wedding about to take place at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch on July 3rd, and now we know it's officially official.

Stefani and Shelton got engaged in October last year and we've learned a few details of wedding planning since then. Shelton told USA Today in May that it would be "classless" if he was in charge of wedding planning, because he would have just made the whole menu fried food. And while we can get down with some fried deliciousness, we can see the appeal of a more upscale menu.

A source also previously revealed to People that Stefani's three sons—Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo—would have a large role in the wedding.

We'll have to wait to see if the couple shares any photos from their intimate wedding—we really hope they do. To be honest, we just really want to see Stefani's dress. Knowing how stellar her fashion sense is and always has been, we can only imagine what she wore to walk down the aisle.

Stefani and Shelton have been linked since 2015 when they met on The Voice. The two both freshly came out of breakups—Stefani from husband Gavin Rossdale and Shelton from wife Miranda Lambert—before dating each other, per People, and they've been together ever since. Stefani said at the time of her breakup with Rossdale that she wasn't necessarily in a place to start something new but it was "unbelievable that God would put us in a position to have each other at that moment, in the same exact moment."