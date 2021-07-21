Gwen Stefani Opened Up About the First Couple Weeks of Marriage to Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton finally tied the knot in Oklahoma on July 3rd, and so far, married life is even better than she thought it would be. Stefani appeared on the Tell Me About It podcast on July 20th and opened up about how life has been so far since saying "I do."

"Total honeymoon vibes right now," Stefani told host Jade Iovine. "It was literally one of the greatest moments of my life, obviously. It was beyond what I thought it was gonna be."

Iovine said that Stefani appears to be more "at home" post-wedding. "That's a really good way to put it," Stefani said. "I actually feel that way, and it feels awesome."

"One of those things that you think about a lot in your life is, you don't know the future, and you don't know what's going to happen, but I feel like my spiritual journey has really guided me towards this place of peace," Stefani continued. "Now I just need to figure out how to do the rest of my life."

The singer said that she's most attracted to Shelton's authenticity—"That man is the same guy you see, no matter who he's with, what he's doing," she said. "I look at him sleeping, and he's the same guy. He's just a good guy—he's very real and consistent and genuine. It's what is so attractive and why people love him so much."

The pair have been together since 2015 after forming a friendship as co-judges on The Voice and waited until October 2020 to get engaged. Their busy work schedules are keeping them from a proper honeymoon as of right now, but Stefani, Shelton, and Stefani's three sons did spend some time at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch in the days following the wedding.