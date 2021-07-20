Gwen Stefani Wished Blake Shelton a Happy 2-Week Anniversary With a Stunning New Wedding Photo

It's safe to say Gwen Stefani is loving being married to Blake Shelton. Though the two have only been married for a little bit, Stefani is going all out to celebrate even the smallest moments. Case in point: the Instagram she shared for the couple's two-week wedding anniversary. Yep, she's celebrating two weeks...and we're pretty happy for her, to be honest.

To commemorate two weeks in the bag, Stefani posted a gorgeous black-and-white photo from their Oklahoma wedding that she hadn't yet shared. She wrote very simply, "happy 2 week anniversary" with a red heart emoji, and we love it a lot. Like, a lot a lot.

The couple has gotten a ton of sweet comments on the photo, naturally, including the Voice Instagram, which commented, "LOVE." with a red heart emoji and even the official Barbie account, which dropped some hearts.

Stefani and Shelton tied the knot in a small ceremony at his ranch at the beginning of July. Though he looked dapper in his fancy blue jeans, she stole the show in her two wedding dresses. Aside from those dresses, though, she rocked stiletto cowboy boots and a cathedral veil with the whole family's names on it.

It was an up and down road to the wedding for the couple, too, which makes the ceremony all the more special. After getting engaged in October 2020, the couple struggled to know what to do about having a wedding amid COVID. Stefani told Ryan Seacrest in December 2020 that she didn't want a "COVID situation" for her wedding, adding that she just wanted her parents there. In the end, they held a small ceremony that hopefully lived up to everything the couple hoped for.