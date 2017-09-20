Fergie admitted it was "getting a little weird" pretending that she and Josh Duhamel were still together

After eight years of marriage, Fergie and Josh Duhamel have decided to separate. Sources claim the pair has been living separate lives for a while, but wanted to adjust the family to the change before announcing their split to the public. In fact, Fergie recently said that it was “getting a little weird” having to pretend that she and Duhamel were still going strong.

And that makes total sense.

Fergie talked to People.com about the breakup and how it had been starting to get difficult fielding questions about their romance, especially since she’s been in the limelight promoting her new album, Double Duchess. She said,

"Honestly, it was just getting a little weird for us with all the romantic questions. I don’t know, you can ask him, but it was just getting a little weird to laugh through the first date questions."

"We’re great friends," she continued, "we love each other so much, and it just got to the point where it was getting a little weird. There’s no perfect time so we just decided to do it."

Ultimately, the couple decided to release the news so Fergie could continue her promotion without the added stress and secrecy weighing her down.

Double Duchess and the coinciding visual album, Double Duchess: Seeing Double, comes out on September 22nd.

Fergie and Duhamel wanted to “adjust in private,” as Fergie put it, on behalf of their 4-year-old son, Axl. The parents are currently co-parenting and that system is working “great” for them, according to the People.com interview.