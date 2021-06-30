Ryan Gosling Has *Nothing* to Do With Eva Mendes' Instagram Pictures, and There's a Reason

Cultivating the perfect social media presence is rarely something one can do alone—even if you're a celebrity. And other than using a professional photographer, many stars choose to enlist their friends and family members to help them get the perfect shot (spouses included). But for Eva Mendes? Well, according to the actress herself, husband Ryan Gosling actually stays out of all things related to her IG.

In response to a fan question on Instagram, Mendes revealed that Gosling isn't involved in her feed at all.

When one of her followers asked her "how many photos are taken by Ryan?" Mendes replied, "None that I post. My friends take them and I take theirs. It's a girl thang. :)"

It makes sense—some dudes simply aren't into the whole Instagram Husband thing, and that's okay. After all, Gosling chooses to stay away from social media altogether. And it's likely more fun for Mendes and her friends to take turns helping each other get the perfect shot for the 'gram, rather than convincing her husband to keep taking "just one more picture" when she knows damn well it's not going to be just one more picture (anyone else been there?).

Besides, Mendes has always been super private about her family to begin with. Not only is a Gosling sighting a rare thing on her IG, but she keeps her children—Esmeralda, 6, and Amada, 5—off of social media entirely.

"Since my children are still so little and don't understand what posting their image really means, I don't have their consent," she explained in a comment to a curious fan last year. "And I won't post their image until they're old enough to give me consent."