David Harbour Revealed the Moment He Knew He Had to Marry Lily Allen Right Away

The coronavirus pandemic has thrown everyone's plans, especially large celebratory gatherings, out of the frying pan and into the fire. Trying to plan a wedding mid-pandemic? Forget about it. But for David Harbour, marrying Lily Allen wasn't about the spectacle; it was about reassuring her two daughters that he was here for the long haul. Or as Allen's 9-year-old put it, he's more than "just some guy in our lives."

Harbour proposed right before COVID-19 hit, so a wedding wasn't at the forefront of their to-do list, but all that changed after a bike ride with Allen's children. During Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Harbour, a guest on the show, revealed why they ditched their original big wedding plans for a Las Vegas nuptials instead.

"We were riding bikes out in the country trying to figure out what we were gonna do for the next year or however long it was going to take," he recalled. "And the little one was riding along, and she was going like, 'David, Dad, David, Dad.' Because the 'D' got her confused," Harbour continued.

"The older one got very upset with that, which I understand, and was like, 'He's not our dad! He's not our dad!'"

Harbour proceeded to explain that the two girls went back and forth debating what his exact title or relation to them is. Step-dad? The older one said no. Finally, the youngest, age 8, asked, "What is he?" The older sister responded, "He's just some guy in our lives!" It was then Harbour knew, he and Allen needed to walk down the aisle soon rather than later.

"I was like, I need to marry this woman," the Stranger Things actor laughed.

And he did! Harbour and Allen tied the knot in a low-key Las Vegas wedding on September 7th, 2020. The whole family was there, including both of Allen's daughters and an Elvis impersonator who was the officiant.