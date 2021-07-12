David Harbour Has the Sweetest Things to Say About Lily Allen, and We're Absolutely Melting

Stranger Things' David Harbour and singer Lily Allen got married at a Las Vegas chapel in September 2020 and Harbour still can't quite get over how thrilled he is to have Allen in his life. He told People on July 9th that he's "so grateful" to finally have that special someone in his life.

"I'm so grateful that I'm not alone anymore, and that I have someone that I can tell everything to and who can tell me everything," Harbour said. "We can share this experience of walking through life together. I'm always so overcome with gratitude for that, because I've been alone for most of my life.

And Harbour isn't just delighted to have Allen in his life, but he's fallen for her two daughters, Ethel, 8, and Marnie, 9, whom the singer shares with ex-husband Sam Cooper. Harbour has really warmed up to step-dad life, as is evident by a video Allen took while the family was on a road trip earlier this summer.

"It was from Atlanta to New York in the brand-new Dodge Charger stick shift that we bought—with the kids complaining the whole way about how there was no legroom," Harbour told People.

(Poor Marnie in the back...she's just trying to read! "You're all the worst!")

"We all recently went to a Gay Pride event at the Brooklyn Museum, and I decided to heavily embarrass my step-daughters with some horrible dancing," he continued. "I was the only one on the dance floor!"