New Couple Alert? Cole Sprouse Was Just Spotted Holding Hands With a Model

It appears as though the real-life Bughead chapter has officially, officially come to an end. Riverdale's Cole Sprouse was spotted out and about in Vancouver holding hands with model Ari Fournier. According to E! News, the pair reportedly had a touchy-feely brunch session before taking in the Gastown sites on February 28th.

Fournier is an Instagram influencer and model who has appeared in ad campaigns for brands like Nasty Gal and Chantecaille. She sometimes documents her day-in-the-life on her YouTube channel, bringing fans along her modeling journey.

Neither Sprouse nor Fournier have confirmed their relationship, so for now, we have to assume they are simply in the courting stage.

Sprouse and his Riverdale costar Lili Reinhart split in March 2020 after going public with their relationship in 2018. "What an incredible experience I had, I'll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love," he wrote of his relationship with Reinhart on Instagram months after they split. "I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I'll say about it, anything else you hear doesn't matter."

Reinhart and Sprouse are seemingly still on good terms and both continue to star on Riverdale, on which they play the romantically linked Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones (affectionately called Bughead).