Ciara and Russell Wilson Reflect on What It Takes to Be “Relationship Goals”

Russell Wilson and Ciara have been married for four years yet have refused to settle into a mundane marriage routine. For GQ's "The Modern Lovers Issue," the couple reflects on what it takes to maintain their "relationship goals" standard, noting that, though it takes work to keep their relationship strong, being grateful every day is the key to success.

Wilson and Ciara see the love from fans and followers on social media, pertaining to their power couple situation. "It lets you know the feeling that people feel from you," Ciara told GQ of the feedback they get. "It speaks for the power of love."

"People want to do it," Wilson added, talking about entering into a "winning" relationship, "but it takes a lot of responsibility to do it. Winning is a habit, you know? And nothing happens by accident."

"I think it was Thomas Edison, maybe, who talked about 10,000 light bulbs," he continued. "That's how many light bulbs it took to get to the right light bulb, you know? When you think about all that, how many times does it take to get to the right special moment, to get to that perfect place? If it was so easy to get to perfection, everybody would do it. That's why you aspire to make the perfect light bulb."

"It's always a blast that we get to do love together," Wilson said, adding, "We're just grateful that we get to spend time together every day. Every morning we wake up together it's a blessing, and we get to smile from ear to ear and know that 'You know what? Let's go. Let's go do this.'"

Ciara continued, "I feel like, if I could look back in a crystal ball when I was a little girl, and I looked at the idea of my family and what it would be for me, it's exactly this."