Ciara and Russell Wilson Nailed Their Re-Creation of a Princess Diana and Prince Charles Photo

Leave it to Ciara and Russell Wilson to gift us with premium content while in Italy on their wedding anniversary. As if we'd expect anything less, though? The happy couple have spent the last few days vacationing in Italy in celebration of their fifth wedding anniversary and the photos that have come out of this little getaway have been stunning. Ciara and Wilson have even gotten a bit creative with their locations and poses, including re-creating a photo of Princess Diana and Prince Charles in Venice. We have to give them props because they nailed it!