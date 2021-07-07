Ciara and Russell Wilson Nailed Their Re-Creation of a Princess Diana and Prince Charles Photo
It's *so* good.
Leave it to Ciara and Russell Wilson to gift us with premium content while in Italy on their wedding anniversary. As if we'd expect anything less, though? The happy couple have spent the last few days vacationing in Italy in celebration of their fifth wedding anniversary and the photos that have come out of this little getaway have been stunning. Ciara and Wilson have even gotten a bit creative with their locations and poses, including re-creating a photo of Princess Diana and Prince Charles in Venice. We have to give them props because they nailed it!
In the photo, which Ciara shared to social media on July 6th, she and Wilson are photographed exiting the same building in Venice that Charles and Diana had once been photographed visiting and leaving on a trip of theirs in 1985. (Scroll over to the third photo.)
They copied the photo exactly, having two men trail them in the background just like in the original. Like Diana, Ciara is looking out into what we presumed was a sea of people at the time and Wilson is doing his best Charles impersonation with one hand fixed on his shirt. It's so good!
"You Always Make Me Feel Like A Princess," the "1, 2, Step" singer captioned the side-by-side images.
Five years ago, Ciara and Wilson tied the knot in an England wedding at the Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, UK. The glitz and glam was at a whole other level with custom Giorgio Armani suits for the men and a custom Cavalli Couture gown for Ciara.
Like always, Ciara and Wilson never fail to disappoint. Happy wedding anniversary, you love birds!