Surprise! Chloë Sevigny Got Married Last Year in the Chicest All-Black Outfit We’ve Ever Seen

Chloë Sevigny is a married woman—and has been for a year as it turns out. Sevigny posted a photo of herself and husband Siniša Mačković on their March 9th, 2020, wedding day, and the only thing more surprising than finding out that the actress and fashion icon has been married for a full year is that she opted to wear an all-black outfit to the city hall affair.

"Married on a Monday," Sevigny captioned the March 9th post. "March 9th 2020 Happy one year anniversary my love." She and Mačković, an art gallery director, posed in front of a mural of New York City Hall just days before the city shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sevigny was seven months pregnant at the time of her wedding and opted to wear a formfitting long-sleeve dress with black tights and boots. She did, however, don a traditional veil that matched her bouquet of baby's breath flowers.

Sevigny and Mačković were first linked in 2019 after meeting through mutual friends. Sevigny briefly summed up their meeting on Valentine's Day earlier this year in an Instagram caption: "Thank you @baby_seal777 for mentioning a cute single boy you knew named @sinnisamackovic. Thank you @gagosian for showing my friend @dirtyroomba, thank you @dirtyroomba for inviting me, @baby_seal777 and @sinisamackovic to the party after your opening. And most of all thank you @sinisamackovic for locking eyes with me."

A meetcute with some strings being pulled—utterly adorable.

Sevigny announced that she and Mačković were expecting in January 2020, and their son Vanja Sevigny Mačković was born on May 2nd, 2020, in Manhattan.