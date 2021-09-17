So Can We Consider Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Instagram Official Now?
We can thank Alicia Keys for this.
Though it's not really a secret that Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are an item, neither party has confirmed their relationship. But Tatum kind of just made things Instagram official by sharing a snap of himself and Kravitz at Alicia Key's Met Gala afterparty, and well, we're taking this and running with it.
Keys hosted a birthday bash for her husband, Swizz Beatz, after the Met Gala on September 13th, and both Tatum and Kravitz were in attendance. The pair were seen at the Met Gala together, but both arrived on the red carpet separately.
On Wednesday, September 15th, Keys posted a series of pics from the afterparty, and the first one in the lineup is a pic of herself with Kravitz, Moses Sumney, and Tatum.
"Woooooowww!!! Still soaring! What a magical night!!!! Celebrating #LALA and life!! #TheSecretSoiree," Keys captioned the post. "Thank you to all of our friends and loved ones for bringing the light!!"
Tatum then shared the picture to his Instagram Story that same day, writing, "This night! Nobody wanted to trifle with us on the dance floor ... Music and vibe was next level. Thank you @aliciakeys."
By sharing this pic, Tatum is thereby consigning that he and Kravitz were at the party together, right? Like, together together. Right?
Like we said, there's really no denying Kravitz and Tatum are a pair—paparazzi pics of the two of them have been making the rounds on Twitter on a weekly basis. But Tatum's Instagram Story post is giving us hard evidence (sort of) that the rumors are true.