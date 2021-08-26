Britney Spears Gave the Sweetest Shoutout to Her Boyfriend, Sam Asghari, on Instagram

Now that Britney Spears is being more open about, well, everything, she's speaking out on her relationship too. She shared a sweet Instagram picture with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, on August 25th with a caption that felt perfectly humorous in the most Britney way.

Alongside a snap of the two of them, Spears wrote, "Not only has this cute asshole been with me through the hardest years of my life but he happens to be an extremely good cook!" She then made a plea to those in charge of the Fast and Furious franchise to hire him on for a role.

Look how cute these two are!

Asghari—who has stood by Spears' side throughout this ongoing conservatorship battle she's dealing with—commented on the photo with his own humor, writing, "F that asshole," with a crying laughing emoji.

As fans, we can only imagine how much Spears has been struggling with her conservatorship for more than a decade, but seeing her happy alongside Asghari is definitely a bit comforting. The two met in late 2016 while working on the singer's "Slumber Party" music video, per Us Weekly, and started dating right away. They made their relationship Instagram official in early 2017 and have been together ever since.

But one of the most heartbreaking parts of Spears' court testimony in June for her conservatorship is that she desperately wants to get married again and have more children (assumedly with Asghari), but she is forced to have an IUD. She told the court, "I was told right now in the conservatorship, I'm not able to get married or have a baby, I have a (IUD) inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant. I wanted to take the (IUD) out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won't let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don't want me to have children—any more children."